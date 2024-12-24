Former Wisconsin State Sen. George Petak, who helped keep MLB in Wisconsin, dies at 75

RACINE, Wis. — Former Wisconsin State Sen. George Petak, known for his pivotal role in securing funding for Miller Park, died peacefully in his sleep early on Christmas Eve, his family announced in a Facebook post. He was 75.

Petak made headlines nearly 30 years ago when he changed his vote on Oct. 6, 1995, to approve a bill funding the construction of Miller Park, now known as American Family Field, ensuring the Milwaukee Brewers would remain in Wisconsin.

Initially promising to vote against the measure, Petak flipped his vote to a yes, citing the broader benefits for the state. The decision imposed a sales tax on five counties, including his home in Racine County, and ultimately cost him his seat in a recall election nine months later.

Mike McGinnis MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 04: Milwaukee Brewers fans file into Miller Park Before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day at Miller Park on April 04, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

“I felt that back then it was the right thing to do,” Petak told TMJ4 News in 2018, reflecting on the vote 23 years later. “At the time of the vote in early October, I didn’t anticipate a recall election based on that, although I knew it was a very contentious issue.”

Petak represented Wisconsin’s 21st Senate District from 1991 to 1996.

His son, Brian Petak, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, thanking the community for their prayers and support and noting a significant milestone in his father’s life.

TMJ4 News File, 1996

“Today is the 53rd anniversary of Dad surrendering his life to Jesus on Christmas Eve 1971,” Brian wrote. “He went home to be with Him on Christmas Eve 2024. I think God enjoys sweet timing like this, and we all now believe Dad wanted this timing as well.”

Gov. Tony Evers also issued a statement honoring Petak’s life and legacy.

“Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of Sen. Petak today,” Evers said. “Sen. Petak was a man of faith, courage, and principle. He truly had a servant’s heart, always leading with empathy and integrity to give back and do more for others. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, children, loved ones, and the many lives he touched.”

Details about a memorial service have not yet been announced.

