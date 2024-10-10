RACINE COUNTY, Wisc. — The former Raymond School principal is suing the district and school board members.

Jeffrey Peterson claims the board voted against renewing his contract last year because he is gay. The board has said it was due to poor performance reviews.

In the lawsuit, Peterson also claims his reputation has suffered, saying he has been unable to find another job despite applying to a dozen districts.

Former Raymond School principal sues district and school board members

Peterson is asking a judge for a trial, as well as reinstatement to his old job and back pay.

