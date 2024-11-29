Watch Now
For 55 years, these men have been playing Turkey Bowls in Racine, showing the strength of a holiday tradition

Since 1969, they have met near Shoop Street in Racine, near Gilmore School to play a Turkey Bowl. While competition is fierce, the commodore is what brings them back.
While many people will be focused on how their food tastes today, some woke up early this morning with a pig skin on their mind.
55th annual Racine Turkey Bowl
Jeff Muzenski, Steve Botzau, and Craig Halberstadt's annual pre-Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl football game has been a lasting tradition.

Jeff Muzenski

For the last 55 years, the men, along with friends, have met near Shoop Street in Racine to play each other in a game of football.

"I don't even call them anymore," Botzau said. "People know what time to show up."

Steve Botzau

While the match-up isn't quite Bears versus Packers, it gets competitive. The winners get bragging rights.

Time has passed and that means the cast has changed a bit, but that's something that the players embrace.

"You've got guys that you've known since you were ten and you've got their grandkids coming out to play, how phenomenal," Halberstadt said."

Craig Halberstadt

They hope to continue the tradition for years to come.

