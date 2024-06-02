Five arrested following a fight with 150 people at a Mt. Pleasant funeral home

RACINE, Wis. — A massive fight broke out at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with 150 people in attendance and a man wielding a gun about midday Saturday.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded, but before they could arrive at the funeral home a caller reported one of the suspects started shooting a gun.

Once the officers arrived, they arrested the individual with the gun. After investigating further, the police arrested four more people, "for their involvement and melee," according to a press release by MPPD.

One of the people arrested started experiencing a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital by the South Shore Fire Department. He was later cleared and taken to the Racine County Jail.

MPPD said this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger, according to the press release.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office, City of Racine Police Department, Caledonia Police Department, Kenosha Police Department and the South Shore Fire Department all helped the MPPD with the incident.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip