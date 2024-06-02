Watch Now
Five arrested following a fight with 150 people at a Mt. Pleasant funeral home

Nalan Media
There was a fight with 150 people present at a funeral home and a man wielding a gun Saturday.
Posted at 8:06 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 21:06:11-04

RACINE, Wis. — A massive fight broke out at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with 150 people in attendance and a man wielding a gun about midday Saturday.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded, but before they could arrive at the funeral home a caller reported one of the suspects started shooting a gun.

Once the officers arrived, they arrested the individual with the gun. After investigating further, the police arrested four more people, "for their involvement and melee," according to a press release by MPPD.

One of the people arrested started experiencing a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital by the South Shore Fire Department. He was later cleared and taken to the Racine County Jail.

MPPD said this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger, according to the press release.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office, City of Racine Police Department, Caledonia Police Department, Kenosha Police Department and the South Shore Fire Department all helped the MPPD with the incident.

