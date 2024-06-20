Family wants help locating missing man in Racine

The family of a missing man in Racine is asking for the public’s help finding 68-year-old Jeffrey Cluey.

A spokesperson with the Racine Police Department said, according to family, Cluey had not been heard from since June 7th and was seen putting a canoe in Lake Michigan.

Cluey family Missing Person flyer for Jeffrey Cluey

A missing person flyer circulating on social media by the family said Cluey’s car was located at the Pershing Park Boat Launch.

RPD officials also said Cluey’s case does not meet the qualifications of a Missing Person. However, an attempt to locate and BOLO (be on the lookout) for Cluey has been given in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin is working to learn more about the missing man and any efforts to locate him.

