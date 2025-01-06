Family mourns inmate killed after assault in Racine County Jail, calls for transparency

RACINE, Wis. — Family members gathered Sunday at a hospital to say their final goodbyes to Joseph Lee, a 35-year-old inmate at the Racine County Jail who died following an assault on New Year’s Eve.

Cell phone video captured the emotional moment as Lee’s family mourned his death. His organs were donated shortly after.

Later that day, Lee’s family, community members, and their attorney gathered outside the Racine County Law Enforcement Center to honor his life and demand accountability.

“This family deserves transparency. They deserve to know what happened and how it happened,” the family’s attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, said.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said in a press release Thursday that the assault occurred in the day room, a common area shared by inmates. Security footage shows the assault lasted less than a minute, according to RCSO.

RCSO stated that corrections officers discovered Lee during a routine safety and security check. However, LaMarr said most of the additional details about the incident have come from other inmates.

“What we’re being told is Joseph was attacked, placed into a trash bin, naked, and upside down,” LaMarr said.

The inmate accused of the assault has since been charged with intentional homicide.

As the family mourns, they question why help didn’t come sooner.

“It’s not just about how long the altercation took, but how long it took to respond,” LaMarr said.

Vigil for Joseph Lee

Community members, including representatives from the Racine Interfaith Coalition, joined the family at Sunday’s gathering to call for greater transparency and accountability from law enforcement.

Alyssa Sura and Aniaya Lee, relatives of Joseph Lee, drove eight hours to Racine after receiving the urgent call. His family said he is a father of six and a local rapper known in Racine.

“They told us to get there as soon as possible — it’s life or death,” Sura said. “I want justice for this,” Sora said.

The family emphasized that no one should face the same fate as Lee.

“If someone makes a mistake, we have a judicial process for that. You serve your time and are rehabilitated—not killed in an institution,” Lamar exclaimed. “That needs to be corrected, not tomorrow, not in two weeks. That needs to be dealt with today.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating as Lee’s family seeks surveillance footage of the incident.

