A father of three in Racine was rushed to the hospital over the weekend when his family’s holiday fun with fireworks went terribly wrong.

Family told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin 25-year-old Justin Hayes an incident with a faulty firework left Hayes blind and his right eye, with a broken nose and third-degree burns to his fingers.

"He was bleeding everywhere,” Laurie LaFever said. “He kept screaming. I don't want to go blind. I don't want to go blind, please don't let me."

Hayes is the boyfriend of Laurie’s daughter Taylor and father to her grandchildren. Laurie said for the last six years near their home in Racine, the family has lit fireworks without incident at an annual neighborhood cookout but Saturday was different.

"Justin went to light one of the fireworks and it wasn't really doing anything so he bent back down and it blew up in his face,” she recalled. “My oldest grandson kept hollering, daddy, daddy I love you.”

Laurie said that’s when her other daughter, Nicole LaFever who is a registered nurse rushed over.

Family grateful, Racine dad recovering after firework explosion

Man badly injured in fireworks accident in Racine County

“Working in the ER as a nurse it can prepare you for all the worst tragedies that come in from the public but nothing really prepares you to see your family laying on the ground,” Nicole said.

Still, Nicole did her best to stay calm for the sake of her family, directing the family to get towels to put pressure on his face before EMTs could arrive.

Days after the incident Nicole said Hayes’ spirits are lifting but his path to recovery is still uncertain. It’s one of the reasons she launched a gofundme to support Hayes, his girlfriend, and their three children.

She said they’re not yet sure how the injuries will affect his ability to continue his work in construction. However, he still has additional surgeries upcoming to stabilize the rupture in his eye. Doctors are also still assessing what his eyes will be capable of doing.

Both Nicole and Laurie have credited community support through donations, meals, and offers to babysit to help them move forward.

The incident has also left family urging people to be overly cautious when lighting fireworks, suggesting face shields or goggles.

“As the days go on we just have to count our blessings in different ways these days and really just thank god that he’s still alive with us and he still has partial vision,” Nicole said. “That he can still watch his kids grow up and live a somewhat normal life.”

In addition to the gofundme, the family is also taking part in an enchilada fundraiser on August 3rd to help relieve some of Justin’s financial burdens during his recovery.

