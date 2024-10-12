Sunbathers, fun in the water, and a game of catch in the sand aren’t what you’d expect to see in Wisconsin this time of year, but that’s how many spent Friday at North Beach in Racine.
When mom Kris Castaldi checked the temperature outside and saw the hot sun in the sky, she said going out with her two daughters was a no-brainer.
"It's 80 degrees in October, and we miraculously had the day off school,” Castaldi said. “We’re beach girls, so one last opportunity for the year? Couldn't say no.”
Folks in the city’s downtown also took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather. Mary Flanagan, for one, decided running a few errands on a bicycle was the way to go.
"You just want to be outside, getting some exercise, enjoying the day,” she said.
Watch: Families take advantage of unseasonably warm weather at North Beach
However, Flanagan also said she looks forward to the official transition into colder weather.
“Especially at night,” she added. “I’m totally into fall weather.”
Fellow Racine resident Jazlin Rodriguez shares Flanagan's love for cooler weather, even more so.
“I feel like we’re in fall, and it’s going slow. I wish it would hurry up,” Rodriguez said. “My favorite season is winter, believe it or not.”
As any Wisconsinite knows, it’s only a matter of time before those who prefer the icy chill get their wish. In the meantime, for many, fun in the sun was on the day’s agenda.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.