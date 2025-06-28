Families pleased with 10th annual Racine County Breakfast on the Farm

RACINE, Wis. — June is Dairy Month, and farmers and their supporters in Racine County are making sure it doesn't go unnoticed.

The 10th annual Racine County Breakfast on the Farm was hosted this year by Frost Farms in Waterford and drew in more than 3,000 visitors.

"It's a lot of fun, you see a lot of people," said Ken Swan, a volunteer and owner of Swan Pumpkin Farm.

Alison Defaut was a first-timer at the event Saturday, where she brought her husband and two children.

"It was way bigger than I was expecting, way more to do," Dafaut said. "Very family-friendly. Lots of activities."

Brothers Stewart and Spencer Frost hosted the event because they wanted visitors to see their passion firsthand.

"We wanted to do it so that so many people that don't get to be on a farm, get to see a production agriculture farm and get to experience what agriculture is like," said Stewart Frost.

In addition to a hearty breakfast, attendees were able to check out the farm's milk-producing cows, equipment, petting zoo, and more.

"We got to pet a baby cow, who's 4 days old," Default recalled.

The family fun was made possible by helpful volunteers willing to brave the heat.

"Two years ago, our business Swan's Pumpkin Farm hosted the event, and then since then we've been volunteering here along with the many other volunteers to make this event a success," Swan said.

For the Frost family, the event is a way to honor their family's agricultural legacy dating back to 1835.

"It's such a rich history to have to be able to look back on and talk about, and it's really important to keep that going for us, me and my brother are partners here," Frost said.

Proceeds from the breakfast will go towards providing scholarships for students in agriculture and sponsoring related events throughout the year.

