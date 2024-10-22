Early voting kicks off in Racine: Voters appreciate flexible options

RACINE — The political blitz continues with just two weeks until Election Day. Former President Trump is hosting a roundtable with Latino business leaders in Miami and will later join a virtual “Make America Healthy Again” event with RFK Junior and Tulsi Gabbard.

On the Democratic side, Former President Barack Obama will campaign alongside Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz in Madison this afternoon. Walz will then hold a separate campaign event in Racine where many voters are gearing up to cast their absentee ballots.

Early voting begins today. If you are unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day you can request to vote by absentee ballot.

Watch: Voters consider casting ballots early in Racine.

Voters able to begin in-person early voting in Racine

“Well, I suppose convince is one thing, maybe what their schedule allows for,” said voter Ken Rubin.

“Their walking abilities, getting to places,” said voter Betty Erbe. “Certainly, I understand that if people need to vote early.”

“We’re very fortunate that we’re able to get around pretty well,” said Rubin.

TMJ4 Betty and Ken say they prefer to vote in person and will be casting their ballot on Election day.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with voters Thomas Lawrence, Betty Erbe and Ken Rubin about how they planned to cast their ballot this year.

TMJ4 Thomas says he'll be utilizing the early voting options in Racine County.

"Do you plan to get out early to vote," asked Eure.

"I'll probably go tomorrow if it’s open in Racine,” replied voter, Thomas Lawrence.

“We’ll go together and vote in person,” said Rubin. “It’s just the way we’ve always done it. I don’t see a need to change.”

“I like to be with the crowds of folks and see who is out,” said Erbe.

These voters say they’re looking forward to voting and say they’ve got their minds made up despite the campaign stops still scheduled for Racine.

“I would think most people have their mind made up by now,” said Erbe.

“There’s not too many people that need to be convinced,” said Rubin. “I think it’s been pretty obvious that there’s a big difference. I don’t know what else could be explained to you that would cause you to make a change. So, I suspect that most people are pretty set on who they’re going to vote for, if they’re going to vote.”

If you plan on voting by absentee ballot, you have seven locations to do it in Racine.

City Hall

730 Washington Ave, Room 207

All regular business days

October 22, 2024 – November 1, 2024 8AM-4:30PM

Saturday, October 26, 2024, and November 2, 2024 9AM-12PM

Sunday, November 3, 2024 9AM-12PM

Tyler-Domer Community Center

2301 12th Street Racine, WI 53405

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – Friday, October 25, 2024 10AM-4PM

Saturday, October 26, 2024 9AM-12PM

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

1134 Dr. King Dr. Racine, WI 53404

November 3, 2024 9AM-12PM

John Bryant Center

601 Caron Butler Blvd. Racine, WI 53403

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – Friday, October 25, 2024 10AM-4PM

Saturday, October 26, 2024 9AM-12PM

Library

75 7th St. Racine, WI 53403

November 2, 2024 10AM-12PM

Cesar Chavez Community Center and Douglas Park

2221 Douglas Ave Racine, WI 53402

Monday, October 28, 2024 – Friday, November 1, 2024 10AM-4PM

Saturday, November 2, 2024 9AM-12PM

Humble Park Community Center

2200 Blaine Ave Racine, WI 53405

Monday, October 28, 2024 – Friday, November 1, 2024 10AM-4PM

Saturday, November 2, 2024 9AM-12PM

There are also drop box locations that are collected daily and monitored 24/7.

Cesar Chavez Center- Drop Box located on East side of building

City Hall- Red Drop Box located outside West side entrance

Tyler-Domer Center- Drop Box located on East side of building

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center- Drop Box located on North side of building

John Bryant Center- Drop Box located outside North entrance of building

Library- Drop Box located outside North entrance of building

Humble Park Center- Drop Box located on Southeast side of building

You can find more information about how to vote in Racine by visiting this website.

