Early voting kicks off in Racine: Voters appreciate flexible options

RACINE — The political blitz continues with just two weeks until Election Day. Former President Trump is hosting a roundtable with Latino business leaders in Miami and will later join a virtual “Make America Healthy Again” event with RFK Junior and Tulsi Gabbard.
On the Democratic side, Former President Barack Obama will campaign alongside Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz in Madison this afternoon. Walz will then hold a separate campaign event in Racine where many voters are gearing up to cast their absentee ballots.
Early voting begins today. If you are unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day you can request to vote by absentee ballot.
Watch: Voters consider casting ballots early in Racine.
“Well, I suppose convince is one thing, maybe what their schedule allows for,” said voter Ken Rubin.
“Their walking abilities, getting to places,” said voter Betty Erbe. “Certainly, I understand that if people need to vote early.”
“We’re very fortunate that we’re able to get around pretty well,” said Rubin.
TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with voters Thomas Lawrence, Betty Erbe and Ken Rubin about how they planned to cast their ballot this year.
"Do you plan to get out early to vote," asked Eure.
"I'll probably go tomorrow if it’s open in Racine,” replied voter, Thomas Lawrence.
“We’ll go together and vote in person,” said Rubin. “It’s just the way we’ve always done it. I don’t see a need to change.”
“I like to be with the crowds of folks and see who is out,” said Erbe.
These voters say they’re looking forward to voting and say they’ve got their minds made up despite the campaign stops still scheduled for Racine.
“I would think most people have their mind made up by now,” said Erbe.
“There’s not too many people that need to be convinced,” said Rubin. “I think it’s been pretty obvious that there’s a big difference. I don’t know what else could be explained to you that would cause you to make a change. So, I suspect that most people are pretty set on who they’re going to vote for, if they’re going to vote.”
If you plan on voting by absentee ballot, you have seven locations to do it in Racine.
City Hall
730 Washington Ave, Room 207
All regular business days
October 22, 2024 – November 1, 2024 8AM-4:30PM
Saturday, October 26, 2024, and November 2, 2024 9AM-12PM
Sunday, November 3, 2024 9AM-12PM
Tyler-Domer Community Center
2301 12th Street Racine, WI 53405
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – Friday, October 25, 2024 10AM-4PM
Saturday, October 26, 2024 9AM-12PM
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
1134 Dr. King Dr. Racine, WI 53404
November 3, 2024 9AM-12PM
John Bryant Center
601 Caron Butler Blvd. Racine, WI 53403
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – Friday, October 25, 2024 10AM-4PM
Saturday, October 26, 2024 9AM-12PM
Library
75 7th St. Racine, WI 53403
November 2, 2024 10AM-12PM
Cesar Chavez Community Center and Douglas Park
2221 Douglas Ave Racine, WI 53402
Monday, October 28, 2024 – Friday, November 1, 2024 10AM-4PM
Saturday, November 2, 2024 9AM-12PM
Humble Park Community Center
2200 Blaine Ave Racine, WI 53405
Monday, October 28, 2024 – Friday, November 1, 2024 10AM-4PM
Saturday, November 2, 2024 9AM-12PM
There are also drop box locations that are collected daily and monitored 24/7.
Cesar Chavez Center- Drop Box located on East side of building
City Hall- Red Drop Box located outside West side entrance
Tyler-Domer Center- Drop Box located on East side of building
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center- Drop Box located on North side of building
John Bryant Center- Drop Box located outside North entrance of building
Library- Drop Box located outside North entrance of building
Humble Park Center- Drop Box located on Southeast side of building
You can find more information about how to vote in Racine by visiting this website.