Downtown Racine earns title as Gold Tier Main Street

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) has been recognized as a Gold Tier Main Street organization for 2026 by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

Downtown Racine is one of 37 designated Main Street programs in Wisconsin. Downtown Racine is one of 10 Main Streets to earn the title. The Gold Tier Main Street title is given to communities that show organizational effectiveness, community engagement, and revitalization efforts that match those of the program requirements.

CAM LANGENDORF/ VARITAY STUDIO/ Downtown Racine Corporation

With the title of Gold Tier Main Street, DRC will have access to additional services, resources, and advocacy opportunities to support businesses in the area.

“Earning Gold Tier status is a tremendous honor and reflects the hard work, creativity, and passion of our team, board, and community partners,” said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of Downtown Racine Corporation. “From award-winning events to strategic beautification projects, our efforts are focused on making downtown Racine a vibrant destination where businesses thrive, and visitors feel welcome.”

The Wisconsin Main Street program was launched in 1987 and provides resources and training to help communities upgrade their downtowns. Downtown Racine will have access to over $15,000 annually in technical assistance training and consulting services from WEDC with the Gold Tier title.

Click here to learn more about the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

