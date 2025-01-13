'Don't just let the side roads sit': Racine residents frustrated over city's snow plowing practices

Many in Racine are voicing their frustrations and safety concerns about the city's snow removal practices, which they believe are inadequate.

In many of the city's side streets, people reported heavy snow left unplowed days after last week's major snowfall.

"If you look at the road, it looks like it's never been touched," Racine resident Ness said.

Ness believes the City of Racine is lagging behind neighboring municipalities when it comes to plowing and salting effectively.

Fellow resident Erika Dorsey has also noticed the snow filling neighborhood streets.

"It would be nice if there was a bit more effort," Dorsey said. "But I don't know if they're backed up or if they're short on salt or what's going on."

TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin spoke with the head of Racine's Department of Public Works to find out more.

DPW Commissioner John Rooney said the City of Racine doesn't provide a bare pavement program to all of its roughly 250 miles of centerline roadway.

That treatment is only reserved for 80 miles, which are classified as collector streets, highways, and arterials.

"I understand that you have to prioritize the roads which is important, but once that's done, don't just let the side roads sit," Ness asserted.

Rooney said part of the challenge, unlike neighboring towns and villages, is dealing with massive amounts of improperly parked cars, more sidewalks, curved roadways, and gutters that slow plows down.

However, for many in Racine, like Ness, wanting more salt spread or a second plow through on the city's side streets is an issue of safety.

"When we're out and about driving, it's hard to get around," he explained. "A lot of people don't want to stop at stop signs 'cause they have the fear of being stuck in the snow."

Still, Rooney said DPW can't afford to bare-pave all of their streets, and if people want that to change, the city's common council will have to expand their budget.

In the meantime, Dorsey plans to take it slow on the road and hopes others do the same.

