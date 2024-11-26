Crash leaves school bus on its roof, in a pond in Norway near State Hwy 36 and Wind Lake Road

A car crash led to a school bus rolling over into a pond and coming to a rest on its roof in Norway, near State Hwy 36 and Wind Lake Road.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says fortunately no one was hurt. The only person on the bus at the time of the accident was the driver and the pond was only a few feet deep.

Deputies say the school bus driver was headed west on Wind Lake Road when they stopped at the stop sign at State Hwy 36. When the driver pulled across the highway, deputies say they failed to yield the right of way to a Pontiac sedan traveling south on 36.

The crash caused the bus to roll over and land on its roof in the pond.

Deputies are now working to remove the school bus. TMJ4 has a crew headed to the scene and will work to bring you updates.

Read the Facebook post from the Racine County Sheriff's Office here:

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip