Crash in Caledonia leaves one dead and one arrested for drunk driving

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a head-on collision with a black Tesla in Caledonia Saturday morning — the Tesla driver was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among several other charges.

The driver of the Tesla was headed West on four-mile road near the 6000 block when he went to pass the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was traveling in the opposite direction and the Tesla hit the motorcycle head-on, according to a release by the Caledonia Police Department.

The motorcyclist was thrown on the side of the road and was pronounced dead when police arrived.

The Tesla rolled onto its side and CPD and the Caledonia Fire Department had to use extraction techniques to get the driver out of the car. He had minor injuries and refused medical attention, according to the release.

The Tesla driver is a 32-year-old man and the motorcyclist was a 44-year-old man, both are from Caledonia.

CPD will present the charges to the Racine District Attorney in the next few days.

CPD thanked the few civilians who stopped to help and give aid to the driver in the release.

