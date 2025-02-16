'Comes in like a lamb, going out like a lion’: February snow takes over SE Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. — After a heavy burst of snow, Paul Sherwood spent his Saturday morning like many in Southeastern Wisconsin, shoveling his sidewalk and driveway.

"I wish I didn't have to, it's just you know, I figure it was coming sooner or later,” Sherwood said. "It comes in like a lamb, going out like a lion for February I guess."

With the help of his son Sherwood didn’t stop at his property, instead, the pair opted to help a neighbor in need.

When Dallas Brown found his car stuck, left buried in the snow, the Sherwoods helped him out.

“I feel like if I was in that situation I would have done the same thing but I'm just really thankful that some stranger just came and helped me,” Brown said.

The young man is a newcomer to Racine from Las Vegas and is experiencing his first major snowstorm.

He knows when it comes to some winter experiences there’s a bit of a learning curve, especially when it comes to driving.

“This is my first time really shoveling and really being around snow so I guess I'm kind of excited,” he said. “It's a little fun.”

Already he understands when it comes to winter weather it’s not all work and no play.

At Lockwood Park in Racine, dozens like mom Martinique Aguero, brought out the sleds to take advantage of the fresh coat of snow.

"If you can have fun like this every once and a while it does make it worth it,” Aguero said. “I have to admit, I am having fun."

Aguero is visiting from Georgia but is a Racine native, in town to see family.

She said she didn’t know there would be this much snow when she planned her trip but was excited to share a childhood experience with her son.

”I grew up here, sledding here at Lockwood and It’s a lot of fun and I just thought it would be something cool for him," she said. "We don't get snow like this is Georgia."

As for the additional snow on the way, most folks are taking it in stride.

