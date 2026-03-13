City of Racine declares Snow Emergency starting Sunday afternoon, lifting Tuesday morning

RACINE — The City of Racine announced on Friday afternoon that they have declared a Snow Emergency to start at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday and lifting at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning in order to help the city's snow removal operations.
The city stated that due to the emergency, there will be no parking allowed on either side of the city's arterial and collector streets and to follow the city's alternate side parking from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., per City Ordinance.
Any vehicle found to be in violation of the restrictions will be ticketed and subjected to be towed.
To learn more about the Snow Emergency Parking Restriction locations, following the link to the city's site: https://www.cityofracinewi.gov/publicworks/snowemergency
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