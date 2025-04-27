Child enticement: Union Grove man unknowingly chats with police online trying to meet child

MT PLEASANT, Wis. — A man from Union Grove was arrested for child enticement and several related charges, after a non-profit dedicated to exposing child predators sent in a tip to the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD).

Members of the non-profit BOOPAC's Promise were messaging with Steven Lachance, 41, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl on an app called Telegram under the fake name "Ashley."

According to a criminal complaint, Lachance went by his middle name, "Daniel," in the messaging app Telegram. MPPD took over messaging Lachance. The complaint details messages sent back and forth between the detective in charge of the case and Lachance, but states it was made clear that "Ashley" was 14 years old.

Eventually, detectives arranged for Lachance to meet with Ashley at a Hardee's on Washington Ave. in Mt Pleasant. They arrested him and found that he had condoms and a cellphone.

In an interview with police after his arrest, he admitted he was planning to meet a 14-year-old girl at the restaurant and that he was having a hard time because of the death of his mother, according to the complaint.

Lachance's next court date is on April 30 for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m.

