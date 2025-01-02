Check out these exciting events happening at the Racine Zoo!

Leaders from the Racine Zoo stopped by TMJ4 with a special guest!
They shared some of the exciting events happening at the zoo in the coming weeks.
Running through February, Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in a cozy environment. Each 90-minute slot includes food, drinks and an animal encounter for up to eight people.
On February 1st, you might want to stop by the Brr Garden from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Guests can cozy up to the fire and enjoy a stunning view of Lake Michigan while sampling a selection of craft beers and delicious food. Make sure to dress for the weather!
Last but not least — love is in the air! Stop by the Animal Amore event on Valentines Day, which runs from 6:00-9:00 p.m. You and your sweetheart can enjoy a romantic evening at the zoo, including champagne, open bar and a catered dinner. Don't miss the special presentation on Wild Animal Love!
Click here to see the full event calendar.
Watch the full interview — and meet a special guest from the zoo — below:
