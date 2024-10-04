Case High School alum helps Racine teens explore jobs in trades

Teens in Racine explored dozens of careers in the trades on Friday, thanks to the efforts of a local alumna.

Kidia Burns, who graduated from Case High School nearly 30 years ago, still has strong school spirit. To give back to her community, Burns organized Teens Trades Day.

TMJ4 Kidia Burns, organizer of Teen Trades Day and Case alum.

“I’m an Eagle,” she said proudly. “I’m happy to see that the students are engaging with the employers.”

The event featured dozens of recruiters showcasing job opportunities in STEM, manufacturing, skilled trades, and construction.

Watch: These Racine teens are exploring a future in the trades:

Racine teens explore careers in trades

Burns' goal was to help teens learn about non-traditional job opportunities early.

“I’ve always just liked building something, whether it’s from Legos to magnet tiles—all of that,” said freshman Jayden Leigh. “Making nothing into something.”

TMJ4 Jayden Leigh, freshman at Case High School, is considering a career in trades.

The trades fair also provided an opportunity for upperclassmen like Isiah Giron to further explore their interest in the trades. Giron said that because his father was a plumber, he always knew trades were an option, but he appreciated being able to speak directly with recruiters.

“They were very helpful,” Giron said. “They were very open to questions and answered everything pretty thoroughly.”

TMJ4 Isaiah Giron, senior at Case High School, wants to be a plumber.

Giron and other teens had the chance to explore apprenticeships and post-graduation job opportunities from prospective employers.

Burns runs a non-profit called Professional Women in Trades (PWIT) in Racine. PWIT works with employers in Racine and Kenosha counties to connect teens with job-shadowing and training opportunities. The organization specializes in manufacturing roles, including CNC operation, assembly, and quality inspection.

