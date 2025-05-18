Call for an Angel: Racine cat stuck in tree for days during severe weather finally rescued

RACINE, Wis. — Many trees fell throughout Thursday and Friday as storms swept across southeast Wisconsin, and while many sheltered inside their homes, one cat was stuck in a tree in Racine for days.

Jamie Dupas, a Racine resident, first became aware that the cat was stuck from a post on Facebook. She frequently rescues animals in the area and worked to try and find help getting the cat down.

The cat, later identified as Pistachio, endured the storms in the over 30-foot tree and became stuck high in its branches, according to Dupas.

She first tried to reach out to authorities, but was not able to get immediate help, so she called the first person who came to mind: Angel Munoz, a tree trimmer.

Munoz had cut down trees on Dupas' property back in 2024 and she remembered his friendly and helpful personality.

"The first thing Angel said was, 'Where do I need to go,"' said Dupas.

Damage from the storms was still fresh, and Munoz had a full day of cleanup and safety repairs lined up in Milwaukee, but he told TMJ4 he wanted to make time for this rescue.

"I got the call sometime around eight in the morning, and I asked my wife if she could drop me off in Racine," Munoz said. "It was worth it if I could save a life."

The tree was thin and tall, making it hazardous to climb, according to Dupas, but Munoz strapped into his climbing gear and started up the trunk to retrieve the stranded kitty.

Pistachio, just out of arm's length of Munoz, became afraid and jumped further up the tree. He was determined to save the cat, but to do so, he needed to unhook from his safety restraints. Munoz took off the clips tethering him to the tree and kept climbing.

He was near Pistacio once again, but this time he opened a can of food Dupas had given him. The hungry cat caught a whiff and began to head towards Munoz. Pistachio, finally close enough, was brought into his arms and put into a soft cat carrier. Munoz shimmied back down the tree, tethered himself back to the tree and lowered Pistachio down using a spare rope.

"After he got the cat down, he seemed so happy," Duaps said. "He told me his cat was like his child, so he loved being able to help."

Munoz said he loves to make connections with people and thinks of those he helps as friends.

Jamie Dupas Angel Munoz is a tree trimmer based in Milwaukee, but works around southeast Wisconsin.

"I am happy to find a new friend in a cat," Munoz said.

He wants everyone to know that he will always help get cats down from trees or any other tree-related needs. Munoz's business is called Angel's Tree Service.

