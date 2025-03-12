Caledonia teen charged in mother’s death back in court for preliminary hearing

RACINE, Wis. — A 15-year-old from Caledonia charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of his mother is back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Reed Gelinskey, 15, is being charged as an adult after prosecutors say he planned to kill both his parents and was inspired by a recent documentary about the Menendez brothers.

Mike Nelson/AP Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents, are together again and housed at the same California state prison. Erik Menendez, center, and Lyle Menendez in August 1991.

-Knapp Elementary staff, parents mourn Racine teacher who police say was killed by her son

Mother, beloved teacher remembered after tragic stabbing death

Police found his mother, Suzanne Gelinskey, a 4K Educational Assistant at Knapp Elementary School, stabbed to death in her home on March 4.

The discovery was made after police said they received a call from someone who claimed to have received disturbing photos on Snapchat, allegedly depicting images of the crime, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, March 6.

Reed made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon over Zoom, where the court commissioner set a $1 million cash bond.

TMJ4 Reed Gelinskey during his first court appearance Thursday afternoon over Zoom, where the court commissioner set a $1 million cash bond.

The teen will be allowed supervised contact with his father through the juvenile detention center.

