Caledonia teen charged in mother’s death back in court for preliminary hearing

RACINE, Wis. — A 15-year-old from Caledonia charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of his mother is back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.
Reed Gelinskey, 15, is being charged as an adult after prosecutors say he planned to kill both his parents and was inspired by a recent documentary about the Menendez brothers.
Police found his mother, Suzanne Gelinskey, a 4K Educational Assistant at Knapp Elementary School, stabbed to death in her home on March 4.
The discovery was made after police said they received a call from someone who claimed to have received disturbing photos on Snapchat, allegedly depicting images of the crime, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, March 6.
Reed made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon over Zoom, where the court commissioner set a $1 million cash bond.
The teen will be allowed supervised contact with his father through the juvenile detention center.
