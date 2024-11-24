Burlington community saddened by historic mansion fire, owner arrested

BURLINGTON, Wis. — There was no shortage of visitors on Kane Street in Burlington Saturday afternoon, taking in what was left of a still smoldering building.

The historic Meinhardt mansion was destroyed in a fire Friday morning, leaving community members shocked and devastated by the loss.

“It’s just sad you know,” area neighbor Mark Leemkuil said. “It’s all very sad to think what was there before, and how they’re probably going to have to tear it down now.”

Tahleel Mohieldin Mark Leemkuil lived in Burlington for over 20 years.

Leemkuil said he was awoken early on Friday morning by sirens as Burlington Fire worked to put out the flames.

Seeing the building with major damage has been tough for people like Lynn Grieve to wrap their heads around.

Grieve was born and raised in Burlington and she said just about every area native has a memory linked to the mansion.

“We’re just all attached to it,” she said. “It’s gorgeous you know, a beautiful, beautiful house inside and out.”

Tahleel Mohieldin Lynn Grieve was born and raised in Burlington.

In a news release, Burlington police said they’re still investigating the cause of the fire.

On Saturday they announced the arrest of the homeowner, who could face four charges including “Unsafe Burning of Own Building” and “Resisting or Obstructing Officer”

“Basically, it’s a monument,” Grieve said. “I was just here last week, admiring the Halloween decorations they had up, and then a week later it's poof!

The mansion no longer stands out for its beauty, but instead for its charred remains. The community is left only with the memories of the home's former glory.