'Brothers' overcome a prison sentence, family death, and naysayers to follow dream of opening business

Overcoming a prison sentence, family death, and a slew of naysayers two business owners saw their hard work pay off Friday at the grand opening of QC’s Kickzz.

Sherman Barber and Justin Smith told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin it’s their brotherly bond, connected not by blood but loyalty, that made their newly opened shoes and apparel shop a reality.

“I’ve been home from prison about 16 months and I just—I wanted to do something different in life this time,” Barber said.

After seeing people coming in and out of prison, Barber spent his five-year sentence trying to better himself. He said most of his time was spent reading books and working out while staying away from TVs and gambling.

"It’s a phrase in prison that they use like ‘I’m just trynna kill time’,” Barber explained. “I feel like all we have in prison is time. So, I was like, I need to utilize my time so I tried to do the opposite of what everybody else was doing.”

However, he also said while crucial, that experience isn’t the only reason for his success. While Barber always dreamed of being a business owner of some kind the idea for QC’s Kickzz came from Smith.

“I like it, but he loves it,” Barber said. “I just more so wanted to support my little brother and make sure that we do something good.”

Smith said he knew it was only a matter of time before Barber would get on board with the idea. The two have lived next door to each other nearly their whole lives and have remained close.

“It was a blessing when he came home,” Smith said.

“He believes in me. I believe in him,” he added. “So if I told him we can do it. He knows we can do it. I’m not gonna tell him nothing wrong.”

Once Barber was released Smith said they quickly got focused on building the business in honor of their two siblings, who recently died.

QC’s Kickzz is named after Smiths' late younger brother Quentin and Barber’s late older sister Chop. Both were shoe lovers.

“Oh They would have loved it,” Smith said. “They would have been so proud of us.”

At the store's grand opening Friday, Barber and Smith were surrounded by supportive friends, family, and other community members. The pair is hoping to inspire others like them to chase their dreams.

The store is located at 524 Monument Square, Racine, WI 53403

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip