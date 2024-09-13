Broncos Give Back: Union Grove students find value in community service

Students at Union Grove High School spent much of the school day Thursday out of the classroom to dedicate their time to the greater community.

As part of Broncos Give Back Day, more than 1,000 students and staff volunteered for service projects across 24 locations in Union Grove.

To help area businesses and organizations, volunteers took on tasks ranging from car maintenance to painting, landscaping, and more.

“It feels really good to help people,” said Union Grove High School junior Izzy Garcia.

Watch: Union Grove HS students are improving their community through service:

Teens give back to community through landscaping

The volunteer initiative was launched three years ago by physical education and health teacher Emily Paskiewicz.

“It’s awesome to see the support and community all come together,” Paskiewicz said. “There’s ownership and pride in being part of Union Grove. We have kids smiling, picking weeds, and cleaning, and you wouldn’t expect that.”

Upperclassmen Abby Johnson and Madi Long were also a key part of making the day a success. The pair spent two months coordinating with local businesses and groups to find ways for students to get involved.

“It feels so rewarding,” Johnson said. “They come back with a big smile on their face, and they’re talking, and it just helps the school year really start.”

They're hoping the initiative inspires a love of school, community, and service that goes well beyond Give Back Day.

