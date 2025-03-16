'Brings so much joy': St Patrick's Day festivities take over downtown Racine

RACINE, Wis. — A sea of green-clad parade-goers took over downtown Racine Saturday afternoon for a holiday celebration filled with festive floats, music, and dancing.
Saturday marked the city’s 17th annual St Patrick's Day parade with 35 participating groups including TMJ4 news.
Among those walking in the parade and spreading cheer were Racine County reporter Tahleel Mohieldin and Racine native Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.
Groups like the dance team Sidity Movement Company, with their high energy, helped make the whole experience worthwhile for the crowd.
"It really brings so much joy to me, just to see them and all their hard work,” dance team coach Shalan Johnson said. “They get really happy when the crowd is here, and they even go ten times harder."
The event was a tradition many, from grandparents to toddlers, shared with their families.
Ted Turner, a young boy dressed as a leprechaun for the day, was among the many people of all ages who donned the costume.
"I love St. Patty's,” Turner said. “I just love how everyone shows up and just makes everyone happy and brightens everyone's day."
The hundreds lining the streets brought together in joy, dance, and festive cheer.
