Body found after Union Grove house fire was extinguished; authorities investigate

UNION GROVE, Wis. — A body was found in a Union Grove house after it caught fire Thursday night at about 8:18 p.m., according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).

The victim was identified as Jeffrey Paradise — a 38-year-old man from the area of Black River Falls.

TMJ4 A body was found following a Union Grove house fire.

He owned a construction company and was staying at the house while he was renovating the property. According to RCSO, Paradise was using space heaters in his room.

Paradise's death and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeffrey Paradise and his friends, family and loved ones," RCSO wrote in a release.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip