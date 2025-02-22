Body found after Union Grove house fire was extinguished; authorities investigate

UNION GROVE, Wis. — A body was found in a Union Grove house after it caught fire Thursday night at about 8:18 p.m., according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).
The victim was identified as Jeffrey Paradise — a 38-year-old man from the area of Black River Falls.
He owned a construction company and was staying at the house while he was renovating the property. According to RCSO, Paradise was using space heaters in his room.
Paradise's death and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeffrey Paradise and his friends, family and loved ones," RCSO wrote in a release.
