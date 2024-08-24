Behind the microphone: Racine teen turning love of football into career

RACINE, Wis. — In the press box at Horlick Athletic Field Friday night, Andrew Czysz Jr. was in his element making his love of football work for him.

"At first, I wanted to be an actual football player but I couldn't because I had a condition called Hydrocephalus, which is excess fluid in the brain,” Czysz Jr. explained. "That was kind of hard to overcome.”

At just 19-years-old Czysz Jr. found a way to still be part of the sport he loves by landing a job as the official PA announcer for Horlick Football.

"It's awesome to feel the energy of the crowd,” he said. “It's also nice to get on that microphone and be well-known in the city of Racine."

As a recent Horlick High School Alum, the 19-year-old said he’s thrilled to be kicking off his career in his hometown.

He also said he was thankful to have the support of his community in the stands and his number one fan, his dad, Andrew Czysz Sr.

“He would play with the wrestling figures, and he would always be the announcer,” Czysz Sr. recalled. "It really blew my mind that something that he did since he was a little kid was coming into reality.”

Now, not only is Czysz Jr. no longer playing pretend, but he’s also making big plans for the future. His ultimate goal is to be an NFL broadcaster.

“I think he can,” Czysz Sr. said. “He’s got the personality for it and he’s definitely got the voice for it.”

On top of his job with Horlick Czysz Jr. has also worked for the Wisconsin High School Esports Association, Racine Kiwanis, Racine Raiders, and Carthage College Esports.

He is currently studying Broadcast Journalism at Carthage in Kenosha.



