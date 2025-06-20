Beachgoers concerned about sudden drop-off at Quarry Lake amid construction

Ongoing construction at Quarry Lake Park in Racine County has some visitors worried about safety at the popular summer destination.

"It's kind of discomforting," visitor Rebecca Morones-Rodriguez said. "I don't like it because I don't know what's happening."

The county parks department is working on improvements to enhance water filtration, improve beach accessibility in compliance with the ADA, and create a more natural landscape along the upgraded beach house.

However, to do that, workers have lowered the lake’s water level, bringing the quarry's massive underwater drop-off just feet from the shore.

"When I saw the drop-off, I was kind of caught by surprise — I was really caught by surprise because it's so sudden," regular park visitor Qavauhghn Streeter said.

"It used to be kind of a smooth drop where you would be able to bring your cousins, like your little nieces and everyone, but now it's like you'd be scared," Morones-Rodriguez said.

Experienced swimmer Alison Conner, a former swim instructor and lifeguard, said parents especially should take note.

"People really need to be careful when they come down here, especially if they're not strong swimmers," Conner said, "because the water will go over their head very quickly."

Visitors are asking county leaders to implement more precautions, such as improved signage.

"The buoys are very, very inaccurate. If you were to swim in the quarry yourself, the drop-offs are kind of random," Morones-Rodriguez added.

Warning signs that read "Sudden Drop-Off" are present on the beach, but many park visitors told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin they'd be more visible at entrances.

Still, beachgoers like Conner and Morones-Rodriguez said they're grateful the park is open despite the construction.

"This won't deter die-hard swimmers," Conner said. "It's just peaceful, it's quiet, it's absolutely amazing."

"Just the fact that it gets warmed up so fast by the sun," Morones-Rodriguez said. "When you go to Lake Michigan, you have to wait quite a bit longer."

Most park visitors also said they're looking forward to the upcoming upgrades.

