As permanent closure nears, Roosevelt Elementary school determined to build memories; cue cereal box dominos

After 100 years in Racine, Roosevelt Elementary will close for good at the end of the academic year. But before students are sent to another school, staff are making sure the kids leave with good memories.

Friday morning, school counselor Trish Howard helped student leaders run a cereal box domino fall, incorporating fun, teamwork, and, most of all, generosity.

The nearly 1,000 cereal boxes will be donated to veteran outreach and food banks near the elementary school.

“It’s just an amazing experience. I hope they always remember,” Howard said. “It’s nice to have some last hurrahs for them.”

As hundreds of cereal boxes came tumbling down, joyful cheers and squeals of laughter filled the school hallway Friday morning.

Marilyn Helms (top right) worked closely with Howard to organize and implement the cereal box domino fall for charity. Helms currently works at Roosevelt as a counselor and student advocate but isn't sure where she'll land once the school closes.

“It’s going to be really difficult for anyone that’s here,” Howard said of the closure. “It’s the ending of a school family, so I think it’s gonna be emotional.”

The building is set to be demolished in August, with school board leaders citing a student population drop at the school. It’s a tough reality for teachers like Kendra Hoffman, whose connection to Roosevelt goes back decades.

“My mother actually was the secretary my entire life growing up here,” she explained. “When I was offered a position, I knew that this place was home.”

Roosevelt Elementary students will merge with Jerstad-Agerholm next academic year, leaving some school staff uncertain about their future.

The move is part of the Racine Unified School District's plan to "right-size," which will include expansion and renovation at several other schools in the district.

RUSD is also asking residents to approve a $190 million referendum set for April’s election ballot to avoid cuts to staff, maintain extracurricular activities, and invest in school safety and security.

