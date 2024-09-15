A party with pastries: O&H Danish Bakery celebrates 75 years as a family-run business

RACINE, Wis. — The award-winning O&H Danish Bakery based in Racine, Wis. celebrated 75 years as a family-run business on Saturday.

O&H was founded in 1949 by Danish immigrant Christian Olesen and four generations later, his great-grandson Peter Olesen stepped in as president.

“It’s humbling, proud, and what a better year to do it than our 75th year,” Peter said. “Super excited to be leading the charge.”

O&H has five locations in Southeast Wisconsin but ships hundreds of thousands of kringle globally.

At their Mount Pleasant location, company leaders celebrated the milestone the best way they knew how: serving their award-winning kringle to an eager crowd.

“O&H is always a good place to stop,” event attendee Melody Wilmington said. “Anytime I want to bring something for work or if there’s a gathering, they always have good treats that you can share with everyone.”

At Saturday's celebration, the company received a proclamation from Racine Mayor Cory Mason, recognizing their contribution to the community and decades of success.

“I just like that they’re local,” another attendee Lauren Lewis said. “ We love the environment, and we love the food.”

As he steps into his new role at the company’s helm, Peter told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that O&H doesn’t plan to rest on their laurels.

He said even with decades of success, they always look for ways to improve their product and customer experience, but one thing they don’t plan on changing is their values rooted in the bakery's history.

Hygge, pronounced 'hoo-ga,' is a way to celebrate the finer things in life, special moments, family time and a way not to dwell on what is absent, according to Peter.

“A little bit of Hygge that’s what makes this business so great,” Peter said.

In honor of its big milestone, O&H is bringing back four previously-retired specialty Kringle flavors, chosen to represent each generation.

Apricot Sugar, Pineapple Pecan, Custard Poppyseed, and Cherry Almond Macaron will be available in stores for two weeks, ending Sept. 29th.

