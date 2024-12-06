A 9-year-old boy and his mother are helping a grieving mom in Racine honor the memory of her son, Finley.

Elizabeth Wendel contacted TMJ4 News Racine County Reporter Tahleel Mohieldin to share how her son Nick is getting involved.

“I think him doing this and honoring his friend is just so wonderful,” Wendel said.

TMJ4 News Elizabeth and Nick Wendel

After feeling the loss of his friend and classmate, Finley, Nick decided to donate a Christmas present in his honor—a robot dinosaur to be exact.

Watch: 9-year-old boy helps grieving mother honor her late son, his friend

“I remembered that Finley liked dinosaurs,” Nick said.

That was three years ago, and Nick didn’t stop there. After the first year, Nick turned one donated toy into a full-on toy drive and, this year, a fundraiser for the Foster Closet of Racine County.

"Most days I think of Nick, and I smile, and I am so grateful for him,” Annie Gibson said.

Gibson family Finley's headstone adorned with toy dinosaurs

Gibson is Finley’s mom. She said before her son’s death they were working on becoming a foster family.

“(Finley) wanted to get bunkbeds so he could have a foster brother,” Gibson recalled. “He was very excited.”

After Finley died, Gibson said she felt like it was her mission to follow through. She’s thankful that with Nick’s help, she’s not the only one working to honor Finley’s legacy.

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Annie Gibson

Racine County is hosting a Foster Family Breakfast with Santaevent for those looking to connect around the holidays.

The event will be on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Maple Table, 520 Main St.

