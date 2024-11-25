8-year-old needs life-saving kidney transplant, family prays for community’s generosity to help them through

Watching the Scotts play on the Nintendo Switch, you can tell they’re a fun bunch, but sadly, for the family, it’s not always fun and games.

The toughest part for parents Danielle and Eric Scott is being confronted with issues beyond their control.

Their 8-year-old son Theo was born with kidney problems. His first surgery was at just three months old.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Danielle said. “There are days with Theo you can see that he’s struggling a little bit and it does make it hard for sure, but you know what, my family does a great job of remaining positive.”

Scott family Luke and Theo

Theo’s health has recently taken a turn for the worse and his kidney function is declining.

“He’s functioning at 30 percent and about 20 percent is when he’ll actually go on that transplant list,” Theo’s mother explained.

The Scotts are now asking their community for help managing the expenses that come with an organ transplant through the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.

Watch: Racine County family raising money for kidney transplant costs.

8-year-old in Racine County needs a kidney transplant

Their fundraiser, “COTA for Theo Strong” will help the Scotts pay for transplant-related expenses including lodging, transportation, prescription medications, and living donor costs.

“We try to be private and as parents knowing, like hey, we can handle this, we can handle this,” Eric said. “It's not about us handling this, this is about Theo for the rest of his life and we have to set aside our pride.”

TMJ4 News Scott family

As they pray for the generosity of others to help them through, the Scotts rely on each other.

"If I didn't have her, I don't know where I'd be,” Eric said of his partnership with his wife Danielle.

It’s a strong family-bond they’ve also instilled in their boys.

"They help me cheer up,” Theo said. “Every time when I go to the hospital, I just breathe and relax.

Theo’s 12-year-old older brother Luke is one of his biggest advocates.

The 12-year-old has struggled with his own health issues, due to a tethered spinal cord. Luke had his last spine surgery last year.

Scotts Luke and Theo

“He had to be on his stomach for two days at the hospital and when he saw his brother, they just both started crying,” Eric recalled. “It’s one of those things where we go to bed at night and we’re like ‘I don’t know what we did but we did it."

It’s a tough situation that the Scotts told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin is made easier by their strong sense of faith.

Theo’s favorite subject in school is religion because he likes to learn about God.

“He will do cool things to people and heal them,” he shared. “When I say the rosary and all that I just feel healthy, and I feel better."

The Scotts are hoping dad Eric will be a suitable kidney donor. So when the family says they’ll do everything they can to help Theo live a long life, they mean it.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip