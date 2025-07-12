Burglary leads to fatal shooting in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are investigating a burglary that led to a fatal shooting around 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of St. Patrick Street.
Two victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. One victim, a 52-year-old man, was later pronounced dead due to his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man remains hospitalized.
According to authorities, the suspected shooter in this case has been interviewed.
The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.
