Racial slur found written on table at Wisconsin high school

The post continued on to say that this was not the first racially motivated incident this school year.
The principal said that these incidents are not frequent, but that they do take each incident seriously. He said he can not disclose punishment specifically for this case, but that this type of incident could lead to expulsion up to five days which is the maximum.
The Facebook post has since been edited and does not show the images.
This is what was shared on Facebook after an incident at Kimberly High School. The principal says they take these incidents seriously. pic.twitter.com/Rkp4BDilRA