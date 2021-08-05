Quan Hongchan achieves perfection, shatters Olympic record in women's 10m platform diving final

FULL RESULTS

Perfection exists at the Tokyo Olympics, and it was on display during the final round of the women's 10m platform diving competition when Chinese diver Quan Hongchan performed two dives that earned straight scores of 10 from all seven judges.

Quan just turned 14 in March and is the youngest athlete representing China in Tokyo, but she looked like a seasoned veteran from her stance at the top of the platform to the moment she completed a splash-less entry into the pool. Her total score of 466.20 propelled her to the top of the podium and shattered the previous Olympic record of 447.70.

Her first perfect dive came in Round 2 when she flawlessly executed a tucked inward 3.5 somersault. She added another perfect score in Round 4 with a textbook back double somersault with 1.5 twists out of a handstand, and only one judge scored her final back piked 2.5 somersault with 2.5 twists dive at a 9.5 while the six others posted straight 10s.

Chen Yuxi finished in second with a score of 425.4, over 40 points behind her teammate, and Australia's Melissa Wu won her first individual Olympic medal by scoring a 371.40 to clinch bronze.

American Delaney Schnell placed fifth after a performance that featured solid dives but was not as sharp as her showings in the preliminary and semifinal rounds.