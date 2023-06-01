Share your opinion on reckless driving with Milwaukee County’s ‘Safe Streets Roadshow’

MILWAUKEE — Residents will have the chance to share their opinions and ideas on how to reduce reckless driving in a new series of meetings the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is calling the “Safe Streets Roadshow.”

Starting in Brown Deer and Greenfield on June 8th, officials will begin the process of gathering feedback “to understand how Milwaukee County municipalities and all roadway users are impacted by reckless driving.” The series of meetings is in support of the MCDOT’s new safety initiative, the Complete Communities Transportation Planning Project, which is expected to conclude in late 2024.

“To address this crisis, we must all work together. Milwaukee County is excited to coordinate this opportunity through the Complete Communities Transportation Planning Project in partnership with our municipalities and a diverse group of stakeholders,” said Donna Brown-Martin, Milwaukee County’s Director of Transportation.

The Safe Streets Roadshow will also provide an overview of the Complete Communities project, goals, and timeline, a news release says.

For a list of dates and locations for the Safe Streets Roadshow, visit the county’s website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip