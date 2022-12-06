Registration for MPS Drive's winter session opens Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Registration for Milwaukee Public Schools' (MPS) Drive winter session opens on Tuesday.

The certified program helps students receive their temporary permits. Students must be currently enrolled in an MPS school and be at least 15 years old by the beginning of the class start date but not older than 17.5 by the last day of class.

All MPS students are already in the system for MPS Drive.

The program recently expanded access for students who might not be able to afford driver's ed classes. A typical driver's ed class costs about $500 on average. MPS Drive is offering the classes for $35. Thanks to a $45,000 donation and COVID relief money, Milwaukee Recreation was able to double the number of seats offered per session to nearly 1,200.

To register for MPS Drive's Winter Session, visit Milwaukee Recreation's website. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Registration is first come, first serve. The program is for MPS Students between the ages of 15 and 17 and a half.

