Racine implements temporary speed humps to lower speeds as part of pilot program

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine is hoping to improve safety by lowering speeds on city streets by participating in a temporary speed hump pilot program.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Works installed the first speed hump near North Beach on Michigan Blvd. The pilot program will evaluate before and after speed data to determine if the speed humps help to reduce speeding on local streets.

“The City of Racine’s number one priority is resident and visitor safety," Mayor Cory Mason said. "By introducing the temporary speed hump program, the city aims to create safer streets for pedestrians, motorists, and families. I look forward to hearing from our residents about this program and how it improves their lives.”

According to the City, Michigan Blvd. is the trial site for the initial installation. With the help of the Racine Police Department, the area was identified as needing increased traffic safety measures. Several other streets, as well as park roads, were selected as speed hump locations.

“Prior to installation, the Department of Public Works conducted a thorough data collection process, which involved the use of tube counters to measure speed and volume," Public Works Commissioner John Rooney said. "DPW will collect similar data after installation to analyze the effectiveness of the temporary speed hump and determine where permanent measures may be required."

Public Works will also install advance warning signs, as well as triangular pavement markings, to indicate where the speed hump is installed.

“Since my term as Alder began in 2022, reckless driving has been the most frequent concern brought to my attention by constituents," Alder Amanda Paffrath said. "I am grateful the first speed hump will be placed near North Beach, the safety of neighborhood kids and families visiting the beach will surely be enhanced with this program."

According to the City, studies show that speed humps can be effective at reducing speeds by 10 miles per hour.

Racine's Common Council approved the pilot program in this year's budget. Public Works is working to develop a policy that would allow residents to request temporary speed humps for their neighborhoods.

