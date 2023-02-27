Project: Drive Safer Town Hall to be held at Marquette on March 13

MILWAUKEE — Come join the conversation! TMJ4 News will host a Project: Drive Safer Town Hall in collaboration with Marquette University, the Sherman Park Community Association, and city and state leaders.

It’s on Monday, March 13 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but you must register online by March 9.

The evening will start with a brief presentation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation regarding reckless driving hotspots and trends. Community members will then have the chance to ask city and state leaders questions.

The event will be held at Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center located at 1215 W. Michigan Street in Milwaukee. There will be limited complimentary visitor parking available in the Eckstein Hall underground parking structure, 11th St. level, between Wisconsin Ave. and Clybourn St.

For those looking to take public transit, you can visit Milwaukee County Transit System and use the “trip planner” on the home page. Fare information can be found online and schedule information here.

You can email us questions ahead of time at projectdrivesafer@tmj4.com or ask questions during the event.

