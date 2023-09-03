Neighbors beg for change after four children were hit by vehicles in one week

MILWAUKEE — On a street filled with toys and chalk, neighbors said there is a heaviness knowing another child is in the hospital instead of playing on a summer day.

They are begging for change after the Milwaukee Police Department said a 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with critical injuries from the scene of a hit-and-run crash near 3rd and Nash on Friday.

This is the 4th child struck by a vehicle in the city this week.

Mary Wherry has lived on 3rd Street, where Friday’s crash happened, for 52 years.

“The driving is terrible, extremely terrible. They come through very fast,” Wherry said sadly.

The posted speed limit on 3rd Street is 25 miles per hour. Several neighbors said they often see people go way faster.

Another neighbor, Danielle Jacobs, has lived on the street since she was born.

“People are always coming up and down this street fast, sometimes the wrong way,” Jacobs explained. During her interview with TMJ4, several cars soared down the street, one even going the wrong way.

They both said hearing a child was hit on their street is devastating.

“We really need speed bumps. That’s what we really need over here,” Wherry said.

Another neighbor, 19-year-old Lorenzo Jones, is working on getting his driver's license. Until then, he drives a rental scooter when he needs to get somewhere. He said more people need to be educated on driving.

“This is reckless. Most drivers don’t know how to drive. They just want a car,” Jones explained. “People have got to get their license and actually learn how to drive.”

Whether it’s speed bumps or driver's education, they all agreed something needs to change.

“It makes me sad knowing streets are generally not very safe for kids to play. We want to see kids active and out and having fun, and it doesn’t seem like it’s very safe to do that,” Jacobs said.

TMJ4 reached out to MPD for an update on the girl’s condition.

MPD is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

