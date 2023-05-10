Mujeres con Poder address reckless driving issue with art

MILWAUKEE — Along 5th and Becher under the 43/94 overpass, the pillars holding up the interstate you may want to slow down and notice.

A group of women on Milwaukee's south side is hoping to get drivers to slow down by using art.

"It's a group of women, leaders in the community that came from the same community and respond to community needs. In this case with a reckless driving project," said Laura Medina with Mujeres con Poder de Transformacion Social (Women with Power of Social Transformation).

Nine volunteers from Mujeres con Poder are painting murals on the pillars under the bridge. The hope is that the art will encourage drivers to slow down with the message "alguien te espera en casa" or "someone is waiting for you at home."

"The purpose of making these murals is to send a message to the community about reckless driving. We want to avoid more accidents and make people aware that they have family waiting for them at home," said Angeles Soria with Mujeres con Poder. "The colors impact the mood of a person. If someone is driving angry, the colors will produce a positive energy."

They teamed up with local muralist Juan Flores who has been painting for more than 45 years.

"The message is very good, very good ideas," Flores said about the project.

In addition to the important message, Mujeres con Poder is also hoping to leave a beautiful mark on their community.

"The city definitely looks more beautiful now and I think that the Latino community needs to have, well all of Milwaukee, needs to have beautiful spaces," Medina said.

