Milwaukee community and officials react to new reckless driving law

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee and Sherman Park resident Jordan Morales says he experiences reckless driving every day.

"Most of the city's hot spots are right here in Sherman Park. I drive up Sherman Blvd., Hampton, Fond Du Lac, and Capitol," Morales said. "You see a lot of the really egregious acts like high-speed passing in the parking lane or the bicycle lane. Just general speeding."

He said he was happy to see Gov. Tony Evers sign a bill into law on Monday looking to address the problem.

The new law allows communities across the state to pass ordinances letting police tow a reckless driver's vehicle if they have a prior reckless driving fine that hasn't been paid in the last four years.

To get their car back, the driver would have to pay their traffic fines as well as the tow and impound fees within 90 days. If that doesn't happen, the car is no longer theirs.

Anticipating this new law, Milwaukee District 10 Alderman Michael Murphy said he already has legislation ready to go. He hopes an ordinance will be in place in the city by the end of summer.

"We're putting in the language and the ordinance, so I'll be introducing that at our next council meeting," Murphy said.

However, he said he's still waiting on another piece of legislation that he believes will be even more impactful. The second one, which is expected to pass in the state legislature, would double reckless driving fines and maximum jail sentences.

For now, Murphy says the towing law is a step in the right direction and another tool in the toolbox.

"Towing will help at least remove the tool upon which they can drive and put your family, my family in harm's way. At least for a short time period," Murphy said.

And Morales is hopeful the new law will have an impact in his neighborhood and beyond but believes it will all come down to how it's enforced.

"My big concern is how it will be put into practice at the tactical level with officers on the street," Morales shared. "They've got to get very serious about it and widen the aperture and not just go after our most egregious offenders, but go after traffic offenses in general."

Gov. Evers signs towing-related reckless driving bill into law

Gov. Evers signs towing-related reckless driving bill into law

Ben Jordan | April 3, 2023

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers signed a bill into law Monday that allows cities to tow the vehicles of reckless drivers if they have unpaid reckless driving fines.

During the bill-signing ceremony, Gov. Evers said he believes the legislation will make Wisconsin roads safer by creating a new punishment for repeat reckless drivers.

“At what point did you know you were in support of this reckless driving tow ordinance bill?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked during an exclusive interview.

“I’ve always understood that we had to do something and they're good answers to solving a problem,” Gov. Evers said. “I think I knew I was going to sign them once I saw them."

The new law allows cities to enact an ordinance that would authorize police to tow a reckless driver’s vehicle if they have a prior reckless driving fine that hasn’t been paid within the last four years.

In order to get their car back, the driver would have to pay their traffic fines as well as the tow and impound fees. If that doesn’t happen within 90 days, the vehicle is repossessed.

“What message should that send to reckless drivers?” Jordan asked.

"It sends a message from my vantage point, from the people of Wisconsin, to people that would think about being reckless drivers that if you don't pay attention, you're not going to have a vehicle,” Gov. Evers said.

Governor Evers was joined by several of the strongest voices advocating for this change. Abbie Strong, a woman who lost her husband to reckless driving, and the key lawmakers who pushed the bill across the finish line were invited to witness the bill being signed into law.

State representative and bill author Bob Donovan said a TMJ4 report helped spur the legislation. The story revealed that 77 percent of reckless driving fines over the past three years in Milwaukee remain unpaid.

"That's a reality that they're dealing with certainly in Milwaukee,” Rep. Donovan said. "If you continue this kind of extremely reckless and dangerous behavior, we're going to take your vehicle and you'll be walking home."

Gov. Evers’ staff says the reckless driving tow ordinance law will go into effect Wednesday, April 5.

This is one of two reckless driving bills that recently passed the state assembly. The other bill would double reckless driving fines from $200 to $400 and double maximum jail sentences for certain criminal reckless driving offenses. The state senate is expected to pass that later this month and Gov. Evers tells TMJ4 he will sign it into law.

What could be next to address reckless driving at the state level?

WATCH: Gov. Evers and Rep. Bob Donovan both support bringing back universal driver's ed. The state stopped reimbursing school districts for driver education in 2004.

Evers and Donovan on universal driver's ed

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip