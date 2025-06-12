Waukesha LGBTQ+ groups host first Pride festival: 'There's joy to be had here'

WAUKESHA — For the first time, local LGBTQ+ groups will host an official Pride festival in Waukesha on June 14, aiming to bring visibility, connection, and celebration to the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

The festival is organized by LGBT Waukesha and PFLAG Waukesha, two local nonprofits dedicated to the social and emotional well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Waukesha does not have a Pridefest like Milwaukee does. Our focus has always been positive events to bring the community together in a place where people don’t know we’re here,” said Erik Czech-Swanson, president of LGBT Waukesha.

“This year, we really wanted to bring pride to Waukesha.”

Czech-Swanson founded LGBT Waukesha in 2019 after graduating from Carroll University. The group started with monthly meetings and has since grown to host this year’s inaugural festival.

“I graduated from school and found nothing. So I decided to change that. Milwaukee, Madison, and Racine have something. It’s about time we do too,” Czech-Swanson explained.

In past years, LGBT Waukesha and PFLAG Waukesha held smaller Pride potlucks. This year marks their first full Pride festival — part of a broader push to increase visibility and inclusion.

A recent PFLAG Waukesha survey found that many residents see a need for greater LGBTQIA+ inclusion and visibility.

“You don’t always see as much engagement — not as many flags in the windows. It’s here, but fewer and farther between,” Lexi Majack said.

Majack, who is part of the LGBTQ community, will be selling her art at the festival.

She added, “It’s important to give visibility so people know that even if they try to make it harder, we’re not going to disappear.”

Organizers say they aim to create a space where residents can connect and celebrate.

As part of that effort, PFLAG Waukesha also funded a new Progress Pride flag advertisement on a Waukesha Metro Transit bus. The ad, reading “You Are Loved,” will remain on display through September.

“I want to give people in Waukesha that space and let them know there is joy to be had here,” Czech-Swanson said.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 14, at the United Unitarian Universalist Congregation, with vendors, presentations, a community potluck, and live entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening.

For more information, visit WaukeshaPride.org.

