The Chasm Gym is a fitness experience for all

MILWAUKEE — Three years ago, Sara Bayer, owner of The Chasm, wanted a place where everyone could work out, feel included, and have fun.

She now has clients of all backgrounds, including professional athletes and those living with mobility challenges.

Bayer wants people to feel welcome and free to be themselves while working out.

"There are a lot of young people out there just coming out, maybe that they don’t feel comfortable, maybe they haven’t been in Milwaukee very long so they don’t have a community and I want to make sure that young people in particular know they always have a place to go," said Bayer.

The Chasm offers free first-time consultations.

