'It was time for us to organize': Sheboygan LGBTQ+ group celebrates Pride month

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — After the deadly 2016 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Kate Krause said she and her friends kept looking at the Sheboygan bar door like they expected a gunman to enter.

The uneasiness Krause felt was the drive behind doing something more, like creating a support system for the local queer community.

"It was time for us to organize and get to know each other and create a community and an infrastructure, so nobody felt isolated," she said

Conversations over cups of coffee at Krause's cafe — Paradigm Coffee and Music — led to bigger and bigger ideas.

And thus, the Sheboygan LGBTQ Alliance was born.

"To be able to have a place where you can show up and be yourself and be welcomed and safe is absolutely everything," explained Maggie Hernandez, co-chair of the Alliance.

TMJ4 News Maggie Hernandez (left) and Kate Krause (right) are both members of the Sheboygan LGBTQ Alliance.



The group connects people to resources and hosts community events. Saturday was supposed to be the 4th annual Sheboygan Pride Picnic but Alliance cancelled due to incoming storms - they will still hold the adult-only after party at 8th Street Ale Haus starting at 7PM.



Krause says any sort of pride celebration is an important one because the community bonds made help save queer lives: "That's suicide prevention."

The group connects people to resources and hosts events, like Queer Potluck, book club, and now, Pride Picnic.

Saturday would have been the fourth annual picnic, but on Friday the team made the decision to cancel due to incoming storms.

They'd been planning the event for the last nine months — all at Paradigm, which is the hub for all things Alliance.

Before assuming her role, Hernandez said she found herself continuing to return to the cafe, like many other customers, because she felt comfortable there.

"We have a good group of allies in the community," she smiled. "Queer folks are everywhere. We are everywhere. We’re here and we’re wonderful."

Although this year's picnic was canceled, the Alliance is still hosting the adult-only after-party at 8th Street Ale Haus starting at 7:00 p.m. The bar recently closed its doors but will be accessible for the event.

Attendees can expect dancing, drag shows, and beer for sale from 3 Sheeps Brewing.

Krause said there's a lot of fun to be had, but celebrating Pride is bigger than that.

"When you boil it all down, pride celebrations are suicide prevention," she explained. "Any time we activate a space that says, 'You're okay,' that's suicide prevention."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip