PrideFest returns to Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE — PrideFest will return to Henry Maier Festival Park Thursday through Saturday.

This year marks the 37th edition of Pridefest. As the event grew, it moved to the park in 1996.

“The 2022-2024 festival seasons were incredible for PrideFest, and that’s important to note because, essentially five years ago, we were unsure if festivals would ever really come back to their former glory” said Wes Shaver, President & CEO, Milwaukee Pride, Inc.

This year, an expanded footprint to the south will create more usable and walkable space for festival goers. Utilizing more food buildings and available square footage, vendor accommodations will increase to allow even more attractive marketplace participants as well as local food options.

Festival organizers will also bring back the “Red Light District,” an activation that transitions from daytime programming featuring panel presentations and workshops to an active stage featuring performances such as cabaret acts, acoustic local musicians, comedy, and more in the evening.

New for 2025 will be expanded VIP and a tiered ticketing experience allowing festival goers the opportunity to enjoy more of the park’s amenities.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee PrideFest website.

