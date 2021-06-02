Port Washington declares June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month

PORT WASHINGTON — The City of Port Washington has officially declared June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The legislation cites the city has a diverse LGBTQ community, while a number of cities including Milwaukee already recognize and celebrate June as Pride Month. It acknowledges members of the LGBTQ community contribute to the enrichment of the city and have had an "immeasurable impact to the cultural, civic and economic successes of the United States."

"Various advancements have been made with respect to equitable treatment of LGBTQ persons throughout the nation, but there continues to be some opposition to people from this community and around the world making it important for cities like Port Washington to stand up and show support for our residents who are impacted," the legislation reads.

"The City of Port Washington is committed to supporting visibility, dignity and equality for LGBTQ+ people in our diverse community... while society at large increasingly supports LGBTQ+equality, it is essential to acknowledge that the need for education and awareness remains vital to end discrimination and prejudice."

Port Washington Mayor Theodore Neitzke IV signed the bill on Tuesday, June 1.

Read the legislation below:

