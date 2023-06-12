Watch Now
Nice Hair Salon opens its doors for 'Capture Your Pride' photoshoot

Last week, we introduced you to NICE HAIR Salon in Milwaukee’s Walkers Point area. The Salon is Eco-conscious, recycling ninety five percent of everything it uses.
As we celebrate Pride Month, we are also focusing on what it means to be an ally.

The salon is just that, a devoted ally of the LGBTQ community.

We continue our connection with owner Kate Kent as she shares why she opened her salon this month for a CAPTURE YOUR PRIDE event.

Kent says if you’ve been turned away or told no at any point, Nice Hair has made a place for you.

