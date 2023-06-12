Nice Hair Salon opens its doors for 'Capture Your Pride' photoshoot

MILWAUKEE — Last week, we introduced you to Nice Hair Salon in Milwaukee’s Walkers Point area.
The Salon is eco-conscious, recycling 95% percent of everything it uses.
As we celebrate Pride Month, we are also focusing on what it means to be an ally.
The salon is just that, a devoted ally of the LGBTQ community.
We continue our connection with owner Kate Kent as she shares why she opened her salon this month for a CAPTURE YOUR PRIDE event.
Kent says if you’ve been turned away or told no at any point, Nice Hair has made a place for you.
