MKE LGBT Community Center will soon open doors at new facility

MILWAUKEE — After a year of virtual programming, the MKE LGBT Community Center will finally reopen its doors. However, the center has moved to a new location: 315 W. Court St.

To celebrate, the center is holding a block party from 6-8 p.m. on Friday in the new location's parking lot.

The organization was actually housed in the Court Street location when it first opened 23 years ago. Then, it was just a room in the building. As the center expands to nearly the entire building, it also hopes to expand its reach after an especially isolating year.

"With the LGBTQ community, one of the things, unfortunately, is a high risk of isolation. Social isolation. That's one of the reasons that we actually exist. We exist because we are a space that's safe where you can be your beautifully, authentic self," said the center's Executive Director, Amy Orta.

Over the last two decades, the center has provided critical services to Milwaukee's LGBTQ community. Today, those services include counseling, adult and youth programming, alcohol and other drugs programming and services and a name-change clinic.

"When [the center] was created, it was because there was a need to feel safe, that you could be who you are without fearing violence or attacks," Orta said.

The need for a safe space is still prevalent today. According to FBI hate crime statistics, in 2019 there were 8,812 hate crimes across the country, and about 19% of those were based on sexual orientation or gender identity bias.

"We want to be that space. We want to continue to meet the needs of the community," said Orta.

She said the new expanded space will help them serve even people across the Milwaukee area. And she wants everyone to feel welcome when the center officially opens its doors later this summer.

"You're always going to be greeted with a warm smile and you know you're wanted here," Orta said.

