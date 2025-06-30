MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's chapter of the iconic House of Mizrahi continues to build community through ballroom culture, a performance art form pioneered by Black and brown queer people for decades.

"Ballroom is a space where you can authentically be yourself," said Aaron Bledsoe of House of Mizrahi.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The art form brings together voguing, fashion, and gender expression in competitions where participants are judged on their performances.

For many participants, their first performance remains a cherished memory.

"It was enlightening, it was thrilling, it was exciting, it made me feel good. Because ballroom is the safest space I could think of," said LaVada Gardner of House of Mizrahi.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Originating in Washington, D.C., ballroom culture made its way to Milwaukee, where people like Ricardo Wynn work to revitalize it through MKE Vogue Nights.

The safe space created by the ballroom extends beyond performances.

"We're talking about high fashion, creative looks, drinks, food. We were providing testing, COVID vaccination, COVID testing, HIV testing, STD testing," said Wynn.

WATCH: Milwaukee's House of Mizrahi preserves ballroom culture, recognized by Milwaukee

This year brought a significant disruption when This Is It, the venue that hosted monthly vogue nights, closed its doors permanently.

"It was sad because for me it was like, where do I go?" said Gardner.

Wynn echoed this sentiment: "People feel displaced. This Is It was a safe space for Black and brown people, primarily Black people."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Despite this setback, Ricardo and the group are actively working to recreate their safe space and continue their community work.

Their efforts were recently recognized by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson with an official letter of recognition.

"It means that we are seen and that we are beginning to be valued, and we are implemented in the history of not just the state, this city, this region, but for individuals moving forward," said Wynn.

That history will continue to live on as the legacy of ballroom culture grows in Milwaukee.

